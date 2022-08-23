You Are Talking Rubbish, I Didn’t Install Buhari – Soyinka

I didn’t install Buhari, you’re talking rubbish, your parents should apologize – Soyinka slams critics

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has hit out at those criticizing him for “installing” former military Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, as Nigeria’s President in 2015.

Soyinka said those insisting he installed Buhari are talking rubbish, adding that their parents should apologize for inflicting morons on the world.

He spoke on Channels Television’s Newsnight, a pre-recorded interview aired on Monday.

The octogenarian said, “When people talk about Wole Soyinka installing Buhari, they are talking rubbish; they don’t know what they are talking about. They are talking from ignorance. When I think of the governed themselves, I ask myself, ‘What am I doing among these people who don’t understand that if somebody misrules, you have a right to tell people not to vote for him?’ And it is their business after that who they vote for, but they have the option of spoiling their votes.

“So, when I hear Wole Soyinka was the one who installed Buhari and he should apologize to the nation, I say, ‘Your parents should apologize to the world for inflicting morons like you on the world.’”

Soyinka also said that the accumulation of negativity from the governing and the governed sometimes makes him stay away from commenting on governance.

