The Department of State Security Services, DSS has lampooned a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka over his recent comments on the state of security in the country.

Chidoka made headlines a few days ago after appearing on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, where he criticized the nation’s security architecture.

He also opined that the nation’s intelligence agencies do not have any first-class graduate working for them.

“The security agencies, many people forget that they are recruited on a state-by-state basis so every state is represented.”

“When you get to the top you find out that only people from a particular section of the country are going to be the heads of the security agencies. That automatically creates a problem because the people from the other section of the country begin to take a lackadaisical attitude to work.”

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya(Fsi, Phd) stated that Chidoka was grossly ignorant about the nation’s security protocols.

“Mr Chidoka spoke as a politician and the DSS does not join issues with politicians,” the statement reads.

“Intelligence activities are based on need-to-know, need-to-hold and need-to-access principles. For today, Mr Chidoka is not on any of the security platforms to appreciate the workings of the intelligence community or the DSS in particular. He has no history of core intelligence practice, competence and experience.”

“Chidoka exhibited lack of knowledge or complete ignorance in aspects of his analysis especially as it concerns the DSS.”

“In any case, the Federal Road Safety Corps, where it once headed, has unarguably continued to enjoy a robust relationship with the DSS based on inter-agency collaboration.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/you-lack-knowledge-of-security-matters-dss-carpets-osita-chidoka/

