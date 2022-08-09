A Nigerian movie star, Yul Edochie has condemned the action of those mocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu over his alleged ill-health.

In a recent tweet on his official Twitter handle, the Nollywood actor wondered why a section of Nigerians, particularly those opposing Tinubu’s presidential bid, would mock his (Tinubu) health and age.

According to Yul, old age is a blessing and sickness can happen to anybody, stressing that some of those making mockery of Tinubu may not be lucky to see old age.

He wrote, “Old age is a blessing. And sickness can happen to any one whether young or old. Making a mockery of Tinubu’s health or age is wrong.

“It’s ok if he’s not your candidate, but making jest of him cos of his age or health is absolutely wrong. You may not be lucky to see old age”.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/09/2023-you-may-not-be-lucky-to-see-old-age-yul-edochie-tackles-nigerians-mocking-tinubu/

