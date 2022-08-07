You Shall Not Die But Live

“I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD.” (Psalm 118:17)

This is a popularly quoted verse for obvious reasons – none of us want to die and leave this world in our prime. However, we should see this beyond the standpoint of physical death, and talk about a much tougher form of death – spiritual death.

Spiritual death simply entails separation from God the Source of Life. It is possible to be alive (hale, healthy and breathing) here in the physical realm, but spiritually dead. This can be a reality when we cut away ourselves from God who is the Source and Giver of Life.

In Genesis, GOD told Adam that the day he embraces sin, he will die. And when Adam committed the sin of disobedience, he didn’t fall dead instantly. He didn’t die physically immediately – but he embraced a tougher from of death, which is separation from God.

What happens to a fish separated from water? It dies! Why? Because the water is its source. In the same vein, since we humans are created by Him and in His image and likeness, GOD is our Source. If you separate yourself from Him, you are simply a walking dead (and it’s just a matter of time before such a person falls dead anyways).

What brings separation between God and man? Sin! Unfortunately, while God’s love for a sinner remains intact, the law of sowing and reaping must always be respected – the wages of sin is death. And I must tell you that it is a grave thing to be eternally separated from God.

But, good news! To save us from spiritual and eternal death, God decided to come in the flesh through Jesus Christ to get us back to Him, and empowers us to live above physical and spiritual death.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ), that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life”. (John 3:16).

You are destined to live the Life of God, exercising dominion over creation and everything (including death). When you submit to the LORD, the Holy Spirit activates the Life of God you received as you lay down yours for His.

Therefore, you should embrace Jesus Christ today as Lord and Savior, and you shall not die but live to declare the works of the LORD in the land of the living.

Simply call upon Jesus anywhere you are right now. Ask Him to show you mercy and come into your life. He has shown you mercy.

