Yummy Fisherman Soup To Relax Your Nerves (Pictures, Video)

This Fisherman soup is majorly prepared by those from the South-South region of Nigeria.
It’s protein is basically gotten from the sea or river. The Nigerian Fisherman soup recipe is seafood dominated and tastes so delicious and finger licking.
This video details the step by step guide on how to make the Fisherman soup by yourself, I know you will love it.
Ingredients:
Red Tilapia fish
Shrimps
Prawns
Periwinkles
Ngolo (sea snails)
Snails
Uziza seeds
Uziza leaves
Palm oil
Ofor (for thickening, you can also alternate with Cocoyam)
Yellow scent pepper
Red pepper
Onions
All my people from the South South area of Nigeria, food is ready ooooo.