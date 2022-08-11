Yummy Fisherman Soup To Relax Your Nerves (Pictures, Video)

This Fisherman soup is majorly prepared by those from the South-South region of Nigeria.

It’s protein is basically gotten from the sea or river. The Nigerian Fisherman soup recipe is seafood dominated and tastes so delicious and finger licking.

This video details the step by step guide on how to make the Fisherman soup by yourself, I know you will love it.

Ingredients:

Red Tilapia fish

Shrimps

Prawns

Periwinkles

Ngolo (sea snails)

Snails

Uziza seeds

Uziza leaves

Palm oil

Ofor (for thickening, you can also alternate with Cocoyam)

Yellow scent pepper

Red pepper

Onions

All my people from the South South area of Nigeria, food is ready ooooo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwtLibL5g0M

