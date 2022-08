Even though her husband came out supporting tinubu. She has maintained her resolve to be Obidient.

Realngoziorji# It was An Awesome Time Today. That Moment Our Apostle General Anselm Madubuko Introduced H E Sir Peter Obi. What an Awesome Way To Wrap up AZUSA 20 � Conference. God bless you Sir for Coming. We are OBIdient. We Move��



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsWbnNDpuY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related thread https://www.nairaland.com/7255421/zack-orji-declares-support-tinubu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related