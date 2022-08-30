The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has emerged 2022 ‘Best Governor Of The Year’ in the forthcoming Leadership Excellence Awards.

Governor Zulum defeated three other nominees, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to emerge winner in a 14-day public voting by Nigerians via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Governor Zulum polled 1,028,469 votes, while his closest rival, Umahi polled 707,245 votes, Wike 506,518 votes and Seyi Makinde came distant fourth with 249, 615 votes.

The Prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented in a grand ceremony organised by IgbereTV on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Elected in 2019, Prof. Zulum is described as a revolutionary governor, who has become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished leaders within a short period of time.

Despite the humongous resources being deployed by his administration to combat insecurity in the Boko Haram ravaged state, great developmental strides, unprecedented in the annals of the country, are being recorded in the state in all sectors.

The prestigious Igbere TV Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

It promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

The Award also applauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

The 2022 edition, the 4th in a row, is expected to be graced by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as key personalities in both the public and private sectors.



https://www.nannews.ng/2022/08/29/zulum-emerges-2022-best-governor-of-the-year/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4ApGyzXoRA&feature=emb_title

