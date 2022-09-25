₦1b Bribe: Group Asks EFCC To Invite Ayu Over Wike’s Allegations

N1b Bribe: Group Asks EFCC To Invite Ayu Over Wike’s Allegations

A socio-political group, Res­cue Nigeria Economy Proj­ect, on Saturday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to invite Senator Iyorchia Ayu, embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respond to the corruption allegations leveled against him by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, in a television interview with some journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday described Ayu as very corrupt man who collected the sum N1b from a presidential aspirant in Lagos shortly before the PDP’s presidential primary.

“I’m totally informed. Ayu has the opportunity to challenge me, I will reveal more. Some of the governors can tell you. Will he deny the fact that he collected N1bn from Lagos? Let him deny it; I will tell him who gave him the money not from the Lagos State Government. The money was given to him in Lagos.

“He met one of the presidential candidates (aspirants) and told him that he’s not sure these governors may want to sponsor the party”.

However, in a statement signed by its Executive Secre­tary, Dennis Alamu-George, the group said Ayu’s silence over the weighty allegations leveled against him by Wike shows that something is amiss.

” We are surprised that 24 hours after the weighty allegations leveled against the PDP Chairman by the Rivers state governor, he has neither confirm nor deny the claim”.

” For us, silence is not golden on this matter. If Ayu fails to challenge Wike to prove his allegations, then the anti-graft agencies should do the needful. The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa should personally take up the matter”.

” For the national chairman of a political party which has been accusing the ruling party of corruption and misgovernance and has offered itself as a better alternative to be involved in this humongous scandal is not only alarming but at the same time worrisome” the statement said.

https://independent.ng/n1b-bribe-group-asks-efcc-to-invite-ayu-over-wikes-allegations/

