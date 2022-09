Katsina State is where @atiku is getting his highest votes. Last month was Baure and today is Safana LG. More than 100k APC members decamped to @OfficialPDPNig this afternoon. @SenLadoDanmarke received them after burning their Brooms.

Pictures from Safana LG in Katsina, where a serving member of House of Reps and thousands of APC members officially decamp today

Please if you doubt this crowd you can verify it. I post reality

2023 election is purely grassroot affairs.

#AtikuOkowa2023

