18-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Rescuing His Cow In Jigawa

An 18-year-old boy, Adamu Musa has died in an attempt to rescue his cow in Buji Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

A resident told DAILY POST that the incident occurred on Saturday evening at Unguwar Magina in Buji town.

He said the victim lost his life in a pond while trying to rescue his cow that slipped and fell into a pond while grazing around the area.

NSCDC spokesman, CSC Adamu Shehu also confirmed the incident to DAILY POST.

According to him, “the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, 3rd of September, 2022, at about 02:00 pm when the young man took two of his cows to the farm and let them loose to feed from the grasses nearby.

“Sadly, one of the cows slipped and fell into a pond located close to the farm where they were grazing.

“Sighting the ugly occurrence, the deceased rushed to rescue his cow, but was drowned despite the combined efforts of the locals and the NSCDC personnel to rescue him,” he said.

He said the victim’s body was later found on Sunday at about 01:00 am.

He said the deceased was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial, while the cow was rescued alive.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/04/18-year-old-boy-drowns-while-rescuing-cow-in-jigawa/

