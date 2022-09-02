Two persons, a motorcyclist and his passenger were severely injured after a bridge collapsed in Osun State.

HGS Media Plus gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, August 31 at Oke-osun along Boripe local government secretariat, Iragbiji of the state.

It was learnt that the motorcycle rider and his passenger was crossing through the bridge when it collapsed.

Residents in the area was said to have immediately rescued the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Comfirming the incident, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) Mrs Kehinde Adeleke said victims as responding to treatment.

https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/09/01/2-injured-as-bridge-collapse-in-osun-photos/

