2 Lovers Found Dead In Osun Lodge After Sex Romp

Two lovers, a woman, identified as Akeem Risikat and a man, identified as Adimula Soji, have been found dead in a lodge in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the woman, Risikat, had visited her lover, Mr. Soji, on Saturday 24th September, 2022.

Information available had it that the woman had passed the night with the man, Soji at the lodge but unfortunately both of them could not wake up on Sunday morning.

Another source added that the surprising part of the incident was that the man’s dick was seen standing despite being lifeless while the drugs, which they were suspected to have taken, were seen near the bed inside the hotel room.

It was also gathered that the management of the hotel has informed the Police while investigation is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.



