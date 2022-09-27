2023: 130 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kogi

Over 130 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Abejukolo Ward 11, in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The defection ceremony took place at Echa/Ogoh Nursery and Primary School, Abejukolo on Sunday.

Led by Hon. Johnson Ataboh Ebeto, a former councilor on the platform of the PDP but joined APC during 2015 election, said the ceremony was a homecoming for him and his supporters to ensure that PDP wins the forthcoming general elections.

Hon Ebeto in his speech, described his experience in the party (APC) as harrowing.

He said, “Now is the right time to discard such habits and choose PDP as the only option for liberation”.

Honourable Salisu Akpa, who is the Ward 11 PDP chairman and other PDP stakeholders, urged them not to see themselves as joiners but bonafide members of the party.

