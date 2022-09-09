2023: APC Must Win Presidency, Not End Up At Tribunal – Abdullahi Adamu

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party has no option but to win the 2023 presidential election.

Adamu said this on Thursday when Oluremi, wife of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, paid him a visit in Abuja. She was accompanied by Nana, wife of Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice-presidential candidate, and other women leaders of the party.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasise that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and we can’t be ashamed of saying so,” NAN quoted the chairman as saying.

are not working to end up in the tribunal, but working to end up in the villa. Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready.

“May God protect our candidates with more wisdom. The expectation is high, but we know what you can do. We have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder with both the presidential candidate and his running mate.

“So, to that extent, you can rest assured that we will be together in this race. Whatever you need us to do, we will willingly do it to ensure success of this effort.

Your own journey will be a bit more difficult because of customary mannerisms. Some of the best brains are among you women. Some of the hardest workers are among you women. But because of who we are, we were not able to see the best of women yet.”

On her part, Tinubu’s wife said the women in the party are ready to work for APC’s success in 2023. “We are here to tell you that Nigerian women are ready. I want to reassure the national chairman that we are all ready to work,” she said.

“Whenever you need us, we are just a call away, and then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023. We are all ready to mobilise and very soon, we will come out with our programmes.”

https://www.thecable.ng/adamu-apc-must-win-presidency-not-end-up-at-tribunal/amp

