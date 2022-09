Today, I met with the governorship candidates of the @OfficialPDPNig at my residence in Abuja. It was an opportunity for to x-ray the state of the nation and how as one we can mobilise Nigerians for the task of ousting the ruling party and commencing the rebuilding of Nigeria.-AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1566080779679145989?t=tF3VO3xM4dPD23OEHurzbA&s=19

