2023: Chief Emeka Anyaoku Endorses ‘Nigeria Youth Decide’ (Photos)

Chief Anyaoku Endorses ‘Nigeria Youth Decide’ As Dr utchay Odims Leads High-powered Delegation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50MAO6lkgBg

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku has played host to a delegation of youth leaders led by co-convener of Nigeria Youth Decide, Dr utchay Odims in Lagos.

Amb.Odims during their conversation informed the elder statesman that this project has become very important in the quest to work towards a new Nigeria that the citizens of the country will be proud of.

Amb.Odims said the Nigeria’s passport has consistently lost its values in the comity of nations, even among its peers in Africa, saying this should be reversed.

“Right now, Nigeria youths are ready to take the future of the country into their hands, the youths are ready to grow the economy of the country, they will to regain the lost status of Nigeria as the giant of Africa” he said.

Receiving the young passionate Nigerians, Chief Anyaoku agreed with them that there is a sharp depletion of governance different from what it was in their days.

He said the insecurity bedevilling the country has made it extremely difficult for people to move around for their normal businesses unmolested

While admitting the worrisome state of the economy, Chief Anyaoku expressed happiness that young Nigerians are indicating interest to take the bull by the horn and reverse that ugly stories associated with the country.

He expressed readiness to work with Nigeria Youth Decide in ensuring that a new country is birthed come 2023.

Nigeria Youth Decide conference coming up on October 1, 2022 Independence Day at Sheraton Hotels Abuja will have in attendance presidential candidates of various political parties where the young people will tell them what their needs are and what they want.

Several personalities have indicated interest to be part of this conference expected to be a giant step towards actualising a new Nigeria.



https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/chief-anyaoku-endorses-nigeria-youth.html?m=1

