2023 Election: Analysis On Major People Set To Work For Tinubu In Key States

As we approach the general elections, Nigerians all over the country are putting up various challenges to sell their preferred candidates, making the game even more exciting and exhilarating. The Tinubu/Shettima campaign is gaining traction, which cannot be detached from the fact that the pair may end up being the top choices in the run-up to the elections.

Here is an anonymous UNEDITED analysis that we consider dope and worthy to share with our readers. It is TITLED “This is how the Presidential Election for 2023 will pan out…”

A better Nigeria is all we want. #DatsAll. This is for sane, honest and hardworking Nigerians ONLY.

According to words on the streets, This is how the Presidential Election for 2023 will pan out…

“In Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff, Kashim Shettima and Babagana Zulum will work for Tinubu.

In Kano, Ganduje, Kwankwaso, Shekarau and Tanko Yakassai will work for Tinubu.

In Kaduna, El-Rufai and Uba Sani will work for Tinubu.

In Ogun, Abiodun, Osoba, Amosun and Daniel will work for Tinubu.

In Ekiti, Fayemi, Adebayo, Fayose, Oni, Bamidele and Adeyeye will work for Tinubu.

In Osun, Oyetola, Baba Akande, Aregbesola and Omisore will work for Tinubu.

In Nasarawa, Sule and Al-Makura will work for Tinubu.

In Edo, Oshiomole and Ize-Iyamu will work for Tinubu.

In Bauchi, Adamu Adamu and Dogara will work for Tinubu.

In Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya and Danjuma Goje will work for Tinubu.

In Kwara, AbdulRahman will work for Tinubu. That’s the only state whose delegates all voted for Tinubu %.

In Katsina, Aminu Masari, Hadi Sirika, Dikki Radda and Ibrahim Masari will work for Tinubu.

In Zamfara, Matawalle, Marafa, Yerima, Yari and Shinkafi will work for Tinubu.

In Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Gbajabiamila, Baba Olusi, Prophet Odunmbaku etc will work for Tinubu.

The victory will be total and that’s why Kwankwaso said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take it easy.”

God bless Nigeria.

We Rise.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/dope-analysis-on-major-henchmen-set-to-work-for-tinubus-victory-in-key-states-check-your-state/

Source iReporteronline

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related