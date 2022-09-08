2023: I Will Vote For Obi As President, Sanwo-Olu As Governor – Isaac Fayose

Isaac, the younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, has endorsed the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of 2023.

The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a dead party.

In a Facebook post, Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.

“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.

Many Nigerians have been clamouring for the former Anambra State governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi’s supporters continue to grow in numerical strength.

Meanwhile, Obi is scheduled to speak on the economic blueprint for Nigeria at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) forum next week.

The event would hold at the Commerce House, Victoria Island.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the PDP, and Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would also speak at the programme.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/08/2023-im-voting-peter-obi-for-president-sanwo-olu-as-lagos-gov-fayose/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1662623446

