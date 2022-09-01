2023: Let’s Cut Tinubu Some Slack On Irrelevancies – Obinoscopy

Disclaimer: I don’t support Tinubu’s Presidential Bid.

I have noticed the numerous attacks on Tinubu. While some are valid, there are many that are just false and biased.

First is his health. They say his “hand dey shake” and that he pees his pants. They say he can’t walk unless he is being held by the hand. But that’s not true. I’ve seen numerous recent videos of him walking by himself and his hands were steady. Nobody, and I repeat, nobody is 100% healthy. So I think its wrong for anyone to brand him unhealthy. He appears healthy to me. Is he healthy enough to be able to juggle the stress of Nigerian presidency, I don’t know (maybe he isn’t) . But going by the Nigerian constitution, he’s fit.

Second is his academic qualifications. I’ve heard him talk and he seems very academically sound. Even though his primary and secondary schooling appears to be an unsolved mystery, the fact remains that he is academically sound. Also his postgraduate degree seem to be verifiable. Attacking Tinubu’s primary school is like attacking a Professor’s primary school. So, let’s all drop this primary school attacks. He is an almamater of a prestigious university and he is academically sound.

Which leads me to the attacks on the things he said in public. I think Tinubu is a deep thinker and speaks almost in parables/proverbs. So sometimes, it would seem what he is saying is unintelligible. But the reverse is the case. When he was talking about Corn and Agbado, he was simply referring to Agricultural Self Sustainability. When he talked about tongues from the Bible, he was referring to the Babylonian Tower where God made everyone speak in different tongues which is now responsible for human cultural/language diversity (Genesis 11:1 – 9).

So let’s cut this man some slack on irrelevant things and attack him on issue based concerns. We should attack him on his policies, on his financial dealings, on his gubernatorial achievements/failures, etc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related