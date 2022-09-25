2023: Over 2000 PDP, SDP Defect To APC In Oyo

No fewer than 2,315 members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State have defected to the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governorship candidate of APC in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin and Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Dr Yunus Akintunde received the new members into the progressive party during a local meeting of the party held at Elekuro High School, Ogbere in Ona-Ara LGA.

In the company of Senator Folarin were Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission; Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Hon. Hammed Bodunrin Digbi, Hon. Remi Sodiq, Hon. Waheed Ajibade, Hon. Mojeed Delesolu and among others.

Alhaji Ibikunle while welcoming the defectors on behalf of Folarin, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party.

“I welcome you to our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments”.

Ibikunle charged the new members to aggressively mobilise for 2023 electoral victories of all APC candidates.

Mogaji Victor Akinyemi Akinjide led defected PDP members while Elder A Kalejaye led defected SDP members. Other leaders included Pa Akintayo, Hon. Kolawole Waliyu (Ikoko) and Alhaji Amidu Olapade.

Mogaji Akinjide, who spoke on behalf of the defectors said they were pleased with the way they were received by Senator Folarin.

Elder Kalejaye, in his remarks, stated that the performance of Senator Folarin and his emergence as the governorship candidate of APC informed their defection, saying the victory of APC in 2023 would not only benefit Ona-Ara LGA but the entire state.

Senator Folarin commended the defectors, saying they had made the right decision by joining APC. He promised to carry them along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefit from all available opportunities.

He urged them to go to their respective wards and attend party meetings regularly for updates and other things concerning the party.



Source: https://independent.ng/2023-over-2000-pdp-sdp-defect-to-apc-in-oyo/

