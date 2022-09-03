2023: Peter Obi Is Not New To The Rotten System, He Is No Threat To Me – Sowore

Mr Omoyele Sowore, the presidential flag bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said Peter Obi of the Labour Party is not a threat to his 2023 ambition.

He stated this on Friday night during an interview on Channels TV’s show, “Politics Today.”

According to Sowore, the former governor of Anambra is not “new to the rotten system” and is part of the “old system”.

Sowore said; “I don’t see Peter Obi as a threat. He’s not new to the rotten system. Somebody who was Anambra’s governor for eight years. He didn’t build any schools, he didn’t build any industry, he didn’t build a power station. He’s not my kind of progressive. ”

“I was the only candidate who participated in 2019 that did not stop campaigning or advocating.” I engaged, immediately after that election, in a number of revolutionary activities that took me to jail, and I have been doing this for about 32 years now.

“Peter Obi is part of the old system that I’ve always fought against. I understand where he is coming from. This is 1999 repeating itself.

“Nigerians want change, some young people are genuinely interested in change to a different direction, and then they are presented with somebody who worked for the establishment; somebody who has been in the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, came back to the PDP, and now in the Labour Party. We can be emotional about it, but that’s the truth.

