2023 Presidency: “Tinubu Is The One Mocking Nigerians” – Aisha Yesufu

Socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday said that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, is mocking Nigerians with his presidential bid.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that some Nigerians often mock Tinubu’s health status.

The 70-year-old has attracted critics to himself ahead of the 2023 presidential election based on the controversies surrounding his age and health status.

Some Nigerians claim the APC chieftain is older than 70 years and that his health is not good enough to manage the nation as he has gone for medical treatment in the United Kingdom (UK) frequently.

While people from the opposition like Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie; and a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani; have cautioned people against mocking Tinubu’s health, Yesufu stated that although she doesn’t advocate such character, Tinubu invited it.

“Tinubu is the one that is mocking Nigeria,” she said in a video posted on YouTube.

“You cannot tell people not to talk on issues that will affect their lives, not only their lives, but their generation to come.

“You cannot have someone who clearly does not have the capacity to lead Nigeria or any nation, coming out because of this sense of entitlement, ‘Emi lo kan’, and you expect Nigerians to keep quiet. He is the one that is mocking Nigeria.

“If he had put Nigeria first, he know he shouldn’t be running. But it’s a free world, everybody has the right to run, I know. The same way people have the right to point out things that are not working out well.

“Yes, we all have ill-health. But you cannot use your ill-health to come and put a nation down.

“I have arthritis; there are times that I cannot even stand to pray. Imagine me now saying I must be the one to run a race in place of Tobi Amusan (Nigerian athlete), that’s exactly what is happening.

“We know you shouldn’t mock someone with an illness, than when someone decides to mock a nation, definitely people are going to fight back.

“People just want to get to the Villa, and say ‘I too was president’, they don’t care about the people.

“With what we have presently, Nigeria has gone through hell. To go and make it worst than that? No.”

