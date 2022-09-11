2023: Revolution Awaits If Peter Obi Doesn’t Win – Dele Farotimi

Lagos State-based lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, has disclosed that there might be a revolution if the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi doesn’t emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Farotimi disclosed this on Friday via his official Twitter page while responding to a tweep, expressing that Obi’s candidacy rests on the slender wings of hope.

Nigeria has NEVER been glorious, it has existed on a foundation of lies, and has been held together by illusions. What Buhari has done is to destroy the illusions, and to expose the lies. Obi’s candidacy rests on the slender wings of hope, and if dashed, a revolution awaits..�

https://twitter.com/DeleFarotimi/status/1568329134350139395?t=WsN-xWOa_6iDndOWSqTxMA&s=19

#EndSARS was a protest, not a revolution. But that protest was gradually morphing into a revolution, and the Nigerian state REACTED true to type with #LekkiMassacre A revolution is loading within the Obidient movement, and the ruiners of Nigeria shall be well advised to beware �

https://twitter.com/DeleFarotimi/status/1568322649406803970?t=LGdAQRbxnKbo1GUOT-mX0w&s=19

A revolution, if I have anything to do with it. Count on me to be part of a campaign of civil disobedience that wouldn’t end without the ruiners of the Nigerian state ending up in prison and accounting for their serial crimes. Obi represents their last chance to escape peacefully

https://twitter.com/DeleFarotimi/status/1568616824094294016?t=UvWlh2vhoneWuSOIYq2Qrw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related