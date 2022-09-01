2023: “The Way Everybody Carry Obi For Mouth Ehn” (Opinion)

One would assume that he is the incumbent president, every one is campaigning against him.

APC deployed their arsenal of propaganda against him, Pdp is always talking about him.

All the political parties have attacked him directly, not through their supporters oo but direct confrontation, yet he never raised his voice to attack any of his opponents and that makes me wonder why are they so much afraid of this man that they are ready to fight dirty against him.

Many articles have been written against him lately, but no strong proof if evidence has been presented by his attackers.

This is a man that was barely known in Nigeria national political space few months ago, except when he ran under Atiku as vice in 2019.

They said he doesn’t have a national structure (of big men of the political underworld) but his answer is that ORDINARY NIGERIANS ARE HIS STRUCTURE, he so much trust in Nigeria and Nigerians that he believes that things will fall in place for the betterment of Nigeria when the time comes.

He has never in all his interviews asked electorates not to vote for his opponents but his message has always been ” get your PVC and vote wisely”.

Peter Obi is a typical example of a tsunami, it moves with force to the extent that everything in it’s path revolves around it.

All the other political parties find their daily relevance only by talking about Peter Obi yet he never talks about them but his daily song is “I want to move Nigeria from consumption to production, I want Nigeria that NIGERIANS will be proud to call their home, I want to reverse our brain drain to brain achievements and recognition.

***Drops pen***

