2023: Ugwuanyi, Other Southeast PDP Leaders Meet With Atiku In Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, led revered stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast geo-political zone of the country to interact with the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar.

The meeting was in furtherance of Atiku’s consultations, preparatory to the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

In his speech, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the leader of the PDP in the Southeast zone and candidate of the party for Enugu North Senatorial District, formally welcomed former Vice President Abubakar to Enugu, the capital of the Southeast, assuring him that Enugu State is essentially a PDP state.

The governor also acknowledged and welcomed other esteemed leaders of the party who travelled from far and near to be part of the epoch-making event. Other dignitaries at the event include the Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu; the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Umar Damagum; the National Secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu; the Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara; former presidents of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and Senator Dr. Bukola Saraki; members of the BOT of the party, Senator Dr. Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo, Senator Ben Obi and Amb. Mrs. Justina Eze; the National Vice Chairman (Southeast zone), Chief Dr. Ali Odefa; the PDP governorship candidates in Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi states, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Prof. Uche Ikonne and Mr. Ifeanyi Odii respectively, the party’s deputy governorship candidates.

Others include serving and former principal officers of the National Assembly; serving and former members of the National Assembly; serving and former members of the National Working Committee of the party; former ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Speakers of the state Houses of Assembly; Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party; serving and former state chairmen and secretaries of the party; state youth leaders, women leaders and publicity secretaries of the party; LGA chairmen; among others.

Addressing the audience, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, commended the host governor, Ugwuanyi, for his support, patience and selfless service to the progress of the party, stressing that the governor has always demonstrated utmost leadership and commitment.

Atiku, who was received at the airport by teeming party faithful and supporters on arrival in Enugu, also appreciated other Southeast leaders for their immense support for his presidential ambition in 2015, stressing that “your sons and daughters have played major roles in the development of my life and the country.”

Revealing his massive development agenda for the Southeast zone, the PDP presidential candidate, who outlined five priorities, namely; reunification of Nigeria, security, restructuring, improvement of the economy and human capital and infrastructural development, stressed that the agenda will benefit the Southeast zone as “a Nigeria that truly works will work for all zones.”

Promising to tackle the issue of marginalisation which he said “is providing an excuse for separatist agitation particularly the people of this zone,” Atiku said: “I made it quite clear and confidently too that I will be your stepping stone to becoming the president of Nigeria.

“It is important to Enugu State that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, gains full approval to operate in full capacity to handle international flights.

“Once more, I thank you most sincerely for your support to the party. We must all work hard to make sure that the Southeast remains for our party now and after elections.”

On his part, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Gov. Okowa, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing true leadership and mobilising party members to attend the event. He stressed that PDP is Southeast and Southeast is PDP and urged the people of the zone to support the party at the polls.

Other speakers at the event, namely the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Oko Chukwu; the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Damagun; the Acting Chairman, PDP BOT, Senator Wabara; PDP National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu; the PDP National Vice Chairman, Southeast zone, Chief Odefa; Senator Ben Obi and Senator Dino Melaye, expressed confidence in the PDP and the quality of its leaders in the Southeast as well as the party’s ability to win in the zone in the forthcoming elections, stressing that the party is strong, focused and formidable in the region.

https://nationalambassador.com.ng/amp/2023-gov-ugwuanyi-other-southeast-pdp-leaders-meet-with-atiku-in-enugu/

Share this: Print