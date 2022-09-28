28 Years, 11 Months Barrenness ‘Shattered’ At The Lord’s Chosen’ (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O-_-ucDIv4

28YEARS BARRENESS BATTERED, SHATTERED AND WIPED OUT BY THE GOD OF CHOSEN.

It was Heavenly and Glorious Joy as the couple Bro Micheal and Sis Ann Igwegbe shared their testimony of the Great intervention of the Great GOD of Chosen in their home.

28yrs 11 month of Mockery and Reproach Broken by the Iron breaker GOD of CHOSEN.

28yrs 11 months of tears rolled away

According to Sister Ann, the beginning of her testimony came in the cause of the Mgbidi program of the Lord’s Chosen.

The Servant of the Most High GOD, Pst Lazarus muoka, while praying in the program, spotters her case.

In her words, He said;

” That Woman that has been barren for so many years, I Break the yoke. According to Here , it was like something pushed her and she fell”.

That Encounter marked the beginning of her testimony. Today 28yrs 11 months Barrenness is Shattered!

Only GOD CAN DO THIS!

To crown it all, a brother right in the church ,listening to their testimony, secretly offered Scholarship to university level for the wonderful baby girl!

As many in similar Matter, looking up to GOD for intervention, Connect to her testimony and carry your babies. The GOD of Chosen is a Mysterious worker. HE breaks all barriers.

We return ALL the Glory to the Great GOD of CHOSEN. HE Alone is the doer of the Miracle.

For those who may want to say maybe it was done by this or that. Listen! It has nothing to do with any procedure or whatever. This was purely the Finger of GOD of CHOSEN.

INDEED WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST.

THE GOD OF CHOSEN ANSWERS PRAYER.

