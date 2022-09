https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ska_dJnNc_g

3 policemen were this evening attacked around block junction, New Haven, Enugu.

*According to an eyewitness report*, the policemen were riding in a police van when two other vehicles who had been trailing them suddenly drove by and cut the police vehicle off. The unknown persons opened fire on the officers. Two died on the spot while the third was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

