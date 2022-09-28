4,000 APC Members Join PDP In Kwara

Ahead of next year general election, about 4,000 members of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kaiama and Ilorin west local government councils of Kwara State have dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The defectors claimed that their decisions to quit the APC was because they were sidelined by the powers that be in the party after the electoral victory in the 2019 elections in the state.

They also said that the present APC led administration had failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the populace since assumption of office.

Among those that defected at Kaiama local government area include Hon. Issa Inuwa Baagee, Hon.Abdulhafeez Inuwa and Mr..Kararudeen Salihu.

The defectors who were from Wojibe ward in Kaiama local government area of the state said, “After a wider consultations with our political friends and followers, we have decided to dump Kwara State APC with thousands of followers to Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)”.

They said that, their defection to the PDP was also as a result of the party’s use and dump nature.

They further said, “We are grassroots politicians who have been in Kwara politics for years back and our continued staying in Kwara APC is becoming waste before our political followers.

“This is the time to retrace our steps back and support all PDP candidates so as to.mobilse the people of Kwara North senatorial district for 2023 elections in order to move the state forward”.

Also, in Ilorin west local government, the APC defectors vowed to work for the success of the PDP during the forthcoming general election in the state.

The defectors who came from Baboko ward in the local government accused the APC led administration in the state of non performance since it came into office on May 29, 2019

The leader of the decampees, Mr Muhammed Soliu Olasunkanmi also said that, the APC government in the state failed to bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state and inability to reward those that had worked for the electoral victory of the party during the 2019 general election.”

Receiving the decampees, the Baboko ward chairman, Alhaji Mashood Yakub and the Chairman PDP Stakeholders in Baboko Ward, Alhaji Bodunrin Jiddah lauded the decision of the defectors to join the PDP.

They used the occasion to call on them to work with the party so as to ensure the success of the party in next elections.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/09/26/4000-apc-members-join-pdp-in-kwara/

