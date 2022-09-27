5,306 APC Members Defect To PDP In Sokoto (Pictures)

The mass defections in the APC are a positive sign that Nigerians are ready to once again embrace the repositioned @OfficialPDPNig and voted out the directionless and clueless APC. Thus, I was very glad to welcome earlier today about 5306 Supporters of APC into the winning PDP.

I urged them at the reception ceremony to dedicate themselves in promoting the PDP, and garnering of votes in the upcoming general elections so that PDP Presidential Candidate, H.E @atiku Abubakar, and Vice Presidential Candidate, @IAOkowa can together rescue and unite Nigeria.

