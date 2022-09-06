60 African Startups Receive $4 Million Equity-Free Funding From Google

Earlier today at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Google announced that 60 African startups have been selected for the second cohort of its Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

Each of the selected startups will receive support in the form of a 6-month training programme that includes tailored workshops, community-building sessions and access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling challenges that are unique to them. The 60 startups will also get equity-free funding between $50,000 and $100,000, and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

“We’re proud that we were able to reach gender parity in this cohort,” Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa said. The grantees, made up of 50% women-led businesses, hail from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda.

Launched in April 2012, the Google for Startups programme has created over 4,600 jobs through the startups it invested in, with the startups going on to raise more than $290 million in funding.

“We looked at three key factors when selecting startups: Product-market fit, startup-programme fit and founder potential,” Aiyegbusi said. “The companies we’ve selected are those that have found product-market fit, the programme must be beneficial to them beyond just the money and the founders must be people that have the potential to create enormous value.”

Tola Onayemi, CEO Norebase, one of the recipients of the Black Founders Fund shared that he’s most excited about the access to a network of other ambitious founders and resources.

“We got exposed to a wider range of Google tools and were given Google advert credit; these resources helped us scale our business,” Kemi Olawoye, CEO Babymigo said. Babymigo was a part of the first cohort of Black Founders Fund in 2021.

The fund, which is sector-agnostic, selected startups from a wide range of sectors including fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, agritech, education, hospitality and smart cities.

The top five countries with the most startups selected for the program are Nigeria with twenty-three grantees, Kenya with twelve grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees and Uganda with four grantees. Cameroon and Ghana both have three grantees each while Ethiopia has two selected grantees. Botswana and Senegal have one selected startup each.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund program will introduce the grantees in Africa to Google’s products, connections, and best practices which will help the founders to level the playing field as they build better products and services that add value to Africa’s economy.

Here’s the full list of 60 startups selected for the second cohort of the Google for startup black founders fund.

Name Country About

1. Agrikool South Africa Agrikool is an agritech platform that connects farming producers and buyers to a fair and reliable market.

2. Ajua Kenya Ajua is an end-to-end operating system for SMEs to build a credible online presence, get feedback on their businesses and manage the relationship with their customers.

3. Awabah Nigeria Awabah is a digital pensions platform for Africa’s workforce.

4. BAG Innovation Rwanda BAG Innovation is a virtual and gamified platform that offers real-time access to experiential learning for university students and recent graduates.

5. Bailport Rwanda Baliport is a cross-border, multi-currency payment platform focused on enabling intra-Africa & Africa-outbound money transfers through blockchain.

6. Bee Cameroon Bee finances motorcycles for drivers while also providing training and access to jobs.

7. Bookings Africa Nigeria Bookings Africa enables Africa’s gig workforce to digitise and monetize their skills by connecting clients efficiently and transparently to skilled talent across Africa.

8. Brastorne Botswana Brastorne enables rural villages to have access to the digital world without smartphones or data.

9. Built Ghana Built enables access to business and financial tools for Sub-Saharan African small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

10. BuuPass Kenya BuuPass is a travel startup – building digital rails for Africa’s intercity transport industry and supporting bus, train & flight transportation.

11. Cauri Money Senegal Cauri Money is a cashless remittance platform helping African migrants move money from around the world into mobile wallets in Africa.

12. Clafiya Nigeria Clafiya connects individuals, families, and businesses to health practitioners. Users can get access to convenient, quality, and affordable on-demand primary care from their mobile phones.

13. ClinicPesa Uganda ClinicPesa provides an easy-to-use platform where low-income users can set aside funds as low as $0.30 daily dedicated towards healthcare and get access to healthcare loans.

14. COVA Cameroon COVA is a digital insurance platform that enables partner businesses to easily and seamlessly deliver insurance products to their users.

15. CreditAIs South Africa CreditAIs provides credit scoring tools for micro-businesses and individuals that do not fit the existing traditional credit scoring models.

16. DohYangu Kenya DohYangu enables end consumers in Africa to shop FMCG products & get cashback rewards at various retail stores, saving up to 25%.

17. Easy Matatu Uganda Easy Matatu provides a mobile platform that allows commuters to book and pay for scheduled rides on vetted and inspected minibuses.

18. Eden Life Nigeria Eden Life provides an operating system for receiving and rendering essential services in Africa. It is focused on offering food, cleaning, laundry, and beauty services to their customers.

19. Estate Intel Nigeria Estate Intel provides reliable data to businesses that are investing or operating in the African real estate space.

20. Eversend Uganda Eversend is a neobank, providing critical financial products including cross-border financial services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

21. Exuus Rwanda Exuus empowers informal saving groups with a digital ledger, digital wallet, decentralised social credit score, and instant micro-loans to both groups and individuals.

22. Flex Finance Nigeria Flex Finance helps businesses in Africa to manage approval workflow, access credit, issue corporate cards to employees and make disbursements all from one platform.

23. FlexPay Kenya FlexPay is a merchant-embedded digital savings platform that rewards customers for saving up for purchases—a save now buy later (SNBL) solution at checkout.

24. Gamr Nigeria Gamr is an eSports tournament aggregation platform, helping African gamers discover tournaments they can play in and get rewarded for.

25. Garri Logistics Ethiopia Garri Logistics matches shippers looking to move cargo with vehicle owners and drivers, while finding optimal route pairings to reduce empty miles.

26. Haul 247 Nigeria Haul247 is a logistics platform that connects manufacturing companies and farmers with trucks and warehouses.

27. Healthlane Cameroon Healthlane provides advanced comprehensive health screening, personalised plans, biometric monitoring and genetic analysis as well as in-person and virtual visits with top-rated doctors .

28. Healthtracka Nigeria Healthtracka is a platform that allows users access on-demand healthcare services in the comfort of their homes.

29.. HerVest Nigeria HerVest offers a highly secured, women-focused financial platform that enables women to participate in key financial services, with a focus on female farmers.

30. Kapsule Rwanda Kapsule is a data-as-a-service company that helps healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies to make better decisions.

31. Keep IT Cool Kenya Keep IT Cool is an early-stage, fast-growing social enterprise that leverages technology to strengthen the African aquaculture and poultry value chain through cold chain and storage.

32. KUDIGO Ghana KUDIGO offers an omni-channel digital commerce platform to empower micro and small businesses in Africa.

33. Kyshi Nigeria Kyshi provides multi-currency accounts and remittance services to and from Africa.

34. Leja Kenya Leja is an Android/USSD application enabling African micro-entrepreneurs to digitise all their business transactions and manage all their finance in one place.

35. LifeBank Nigeria LifeBank leverages technology to provide value in multiple segments (production, marketplace and distribution) of the healthcare supply chain such as blood, oxygen and medical supplies.

36. Mapha South Africa Mapha provides delivery-as-a-service to businesses in peri-urban & township areas.

37. Norebase Nigeria Norebase provides a single digital platform and technology tools for entrepreneurs and businesses to start, scale, and operate in any African country and the United States.

38. OneHealth Nigeria OneHealth is an online pharmacy & healthcare platform that provides access to medicines, healthcare information, and solutions (Laboratory services & Doctors) to the last mile patient.

39. PesaChoice Rwanda PesaChoice bridges the gap in liquidity for low-middle income earners across the continent and drives access to financial services.

40. Pindo Rwanda Pindo is a cloud communication platform for businesses. It is optimised for developers.

41. Pivo Nigeria Pivo is a credit-focused digital bank for trade, supporting businesses across Africa

42. QShop Nigeria QShop is an easy-to-use DIY e-commerce platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses scale and sell better online.

43. Rekisa South Africa Rekisa helps businesses create their e-commerce websites and assists them with various digital marketing activities.

44. Scrapays Inc Nigeria Scrapays is creating operating system infrastructure for the recycling value chain in developing nations.

45. Shiip Nigeria Shiip leverages web, mobile and API technology to connect individuals & businesses to delivery services in and out of Africa.

46. Solutech Kenya Solutech helps field-sales teams to sell more efficiently by leveraging powerful insights while providing FMCG companies with real-time data for day-to-day and strategic decision-making.

47. Spleet Nigeria Spleet leverages a ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ model to drive its mission to ensure that every African can afford a space to live in.

48. Stears Nigeria Stears is a financial intelligence company providing subscription-based content & data to global professionals. Its mission is to build the world’s most trusted provider of African data.

49. Synnefa Kenya Synnefa is building Africa’s first mini-farm ERP connected to IoT sensors that provide soil data and farmer activity data to create a farmer experience score. This score passed on to financial partners to use on farmers’ credit score.

50. Technovera South Africa Technovera is an tech startup developing simple technologies aimed at improving last mile access in Africa.

51. TERAWORK Nigeria TERAWORK is an online freelance marketplace focused on matching freelancers to service buyers.

52. TIBU Health Kenya TIBU Health is an omnichannel healthtech company connecting patients to healthcare services and professionals at a time and location of their choosing.

53. Topset Education Nigeria Topset Education is an edtech platform that makes quality education accessible to Africans everywhere.

54. TopUp Mama Kenya TopUp Mama enables restaurants in Africa to purchase food supplies, access financial services and manage their business.

55. Wellahealth Nigeria Wellahealth provides technology and financial tools to healthcare providers and patients to enable affordability and accessibility of healthcare in emerging markets.

56. Xente Uganda Xente is a digital financial platform with in-built spend management to support businesses across Africa.

57. Zanifu Kenya Zanifu enable SMEs to purchase inventory and pay later.

58. ZayRide Ethiopia ZayRide is a customer-centric on-demand taxi service offering fast and convenient service throughout local areas in Ethiopia.

59. Zuberi Ghana Zuberi is a fintech platform based out of Accra, built to provide financial products and services to salaried workers in a way they have never experienced before.

60. Zuri Health Kenya Zuri Health provides affordable and accessible healthcare services to patients across Sub-Saharan Africa via mobile app, website, Whatsapp chatbot and SMS service.



