7000 APC Members Defect To PDP In Ikara, Kaduna (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Jubilation As 7000 APC Members Defect To PDP In Ikara Local Government.

See Photos Below:

https://kadunaaffairs.com/2022/09/25/photonews-jubilation-as-7000-apc-members-defects-to-pdp-in-ikara-local-government/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: