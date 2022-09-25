A 73 year old woman who participated in the Abuja march in support of Peter Obi’s candidacy has challenged Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku to a walk.
According to her, she believes the presidential aspirants of APC and PDP respectively should take up the challenge since she is older than both of them.
73-Year-Old Woman Challenges Tinubu And Atiku To A Walk In Abuja (Photos)
