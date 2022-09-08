8 Important Ways To Manage Your Time As Christians

Here are 8 ways you can manage your time as a christian for your success and accomplishment in life.

8 ways to manage your time.

1) You need to depend on God to direct and help you at all time.

2) You need to develop your faith by creating time to receive and meditate on the Word of God for your success and strength in life.

3) By engaging yourself in self training and personal development.

4) You need time to be spiritual, by engaging in prayers and fasting for deliverance and transformations. etc.

5). You need time and skill acquisition for efficiency and success in your activities.

6) You need time for structural planning over all affairs of your life and the things you do.

7) You need time to love yourself, immediate family and others.

8.) By engaging in more exposure and gaining more knowledge and understanding in your various activities.

Amen.

