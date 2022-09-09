9 Profs, 3 EFCC Lawyers, Former Gov, 49 Others Emerge Senior Advocates Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday announced the elevation of 62 legal practitioners into the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

According to a statement by Hajo Sarkin Bello, the Chief Registrar of Supreme Court, the elevation of the legal practitioners to the exalted rank was approved by the LPPC at its 154th plenary session held on Thursday presided over by Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

”The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” he added.

The swearing – in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on Monday the 21st day of November 2022.The new appointees for year 2022 exercise.

ADVOCATE APPOINTEES (IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR)

1. MOHAMMED ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR, ESQ.

2. JOHNSON TARIGHO OMOPHE UGBODUMA, ESQ.

3. LAWRENCE SUNDAY OKO-JAJA, ESQ.

4. CHRISTOPHER AGBOMEIRHE SUNDAY OSHOMEGIE, ESQ.

5. SANUSI OLUGBENGA SAI’D, ESQ.

6. WAHAB KUNLE SHITTU, ESQ.

7. EMMANUEL IDEMUDIA OBOH, ESQ.

8. DIRI SAID MOHAMMED, ESQ.

9. OLADIPO AKANMU TOLANI, ESQ.

10. AYODEJI OYEWOLE OMOTOSO, ESQ

11. CHIJIOKE OGBONNA ERONDU, ESQ.

12. AJOKU KINGSLEY OBINNA, ESQ.

13. YAKUBU MAIKASUWA, ESQ.

14. HENRY ESHIJONAM OMU, ESQ.

15. DAGOGO ISRAEL IBOROMA, ESQ.

16. JOSEPH ADEMU AKUBO, ESQ.

17. GOZIE BERTRAND OBI, ESQ.

18. INAM AKPADIAGHA WILSON ESQ.

19. ABUBAKAR BATURE SULU-GAMBARI, ESQ.

20. ABIOYE ARAOYE OLOYEDE ASANIKE, ESQ.

21. SYLVANUS TAHIRU, ESQ.

22. BOLARINWA ELIJAH AIDI, ESQ.

23. TONYE TOMBERE JENEWARI KRUKRUBO, ESQ.

24. ADEREMI MOSHOOD BASHUA, ESQ.

25. KOLAPO OLUGBENGA KOLADE, ESQ.

26. SAMUEL PETER KARGBO, ESQ.

27. IFEANYICHUKWU SYLVESTER OBIAKOR, ESQ.

28. OLASOJI OLAIYA OLOWOLAFE, ESQ.

29. MUTALUBI OJO ADEBAYO, ESQ.

30. VICTOR ODAFE OGUDE, ESQ.

31. SULAYMAN OLAWALE IBRAHIM, ESQ.

32. MUMINI ISHOLA HANAFI, ESQ.

33. TANKO TANKO ASHANG, ESQ.

34. DAMIAN OHAKWE OKORO, ESQ.

35. ANDREW MWAJIM MALGWI, ESQ.

36. ETUKWU ONAH, ESQ.

37. ADEBORO LATEEF ADAMSON, ESQ.

38. BANKOLE JOEL AKOMOLAFE, ESQ.

39. KELECHI CHINEDUM OBI, ESQ.

40. ANDREW OSEMEDUA ODUM, ESQ.

41. OKORO OKECHUKWU EDWIN, ESQ.

42. GODSON CHUKWUDI UGOCHUKWU, ESQ.

43. STEVEN ONYECHI ONONYE, ESQ.

44. IKANI KANU AGABI, ESQ.

45. MUSTAPHA SHABA IBRAHIM, ESQ.

46. MUIZUDEEN YUNUS ABDULLAHI, ESQ.

47. MAGAJI MATO IBRAHIM, ESQ.

48. SUNUSI MUSA, ESQ.

49. OLADOYIN OLUSEYI AWOYALE, ESQ.

50. ROTIMI ISEOLUWA OYEDEPO, ESQ.

51. CHUKWUDUBEM BONAVENTURE ANYIGBO, ESQ.

52. LUKMAN OYEBANJI FAGBEMI, ESQ.

53. MICHAEL JONATHAN NUMA, ESQ.

ACADEMIC APPOINTEES (IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR)

1. PROF. KATHLEEN EBELECHUKWU OKAFOR

2. PROF. MUHAMMED TAOFEEQ ABDULRAZAQ

3. PROF. AMOKAYE OLUDAYO GABRIEL

4. PROF. ISMAIL ADENIYI OLATUNBOSUN

5. PROF. ABDULLAHI SHEHU ZURU

6. PROF. JOY NGOZI EZEILO

7. ASS/PROF. THEODORE BALA MAIYAKI

8. PROF. OLAIDE ABASS GBADAMOSI

9. ASS/PROF. CHIMEZIE KINGSLEY OKORIE

The meeting further approved a new Guidelines for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and all matters pertaining to the rank to guide future exercises.

Dated at Abuja, Federal Capital Territory this 29th day of September, 2022

HAJO SARKI BELLO, ESQ

CHIEF REGISTRAR OF THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA / SECRETARY LPPC



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/09/30/62-lawyers-emerge-senior-advocates-of-nigeria-full-list/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Among them are three lawyers prosecuting for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). While two of them – Sylvanus Tahir and Rotimi Oyedepo – are employees of the EFCC, the other, Wahab Shittu, is engaged by the anti private prosecutor for specific cases.

Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar is the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State (2015-2019).

