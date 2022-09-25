A Nairaland Member’s Greatest Sexual Temptation As A Christian Revealed

My testimony is a proof that every sin starts from the mind. While I was serving some years ago, it’s was a rural community In northern Nigeria. There was this corper colleague that must have had sexual escapades with some fellow male corpers.

That faithful weekend everyone in the lodge had either travelled home or gone to town for the weekend. I was left with this lady. Around midnight she knocked my door and said she couldn’t sleep alone. Sincerely I believed her because it was a quiet compound and the grave of the man who owns the house was there and everywhere was dark.

She came in and we shared the bed together. No one would ever believe me that we never had sex not even a romance.

The truth is my mind was not there and not that I was perfect… Afterwards everything went back to normal.

1 Corinthians 6:8

Run from sexual sin! No other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body.

I couldn’t run that night but God saved me.

