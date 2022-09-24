A Walk Around The Lincoln Memorial Edifice In US (Photos)

The Lincoln Memorial is a U.S. national memorial built to honor the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. It is on the western end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., across from the Washington Monument, and is in the form of a neoclassical temple, a tabernacle!

ENGINEERING FACTS;

The memorial’s architect was Henry Bacon.

Opened May 30, 1922. Was built for 8years.

Height 99 feet. Has got 58 significant steps.

2 steps for the 2 terms done by Lincoln.

56 steps for his age at assassination.

1st Pix;

Students on a recreational trip to the Edifice!

