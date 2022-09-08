“A Wicked Lie” – Awolowo Dosunmu Denies Saying There’s A Plot To Get Rid Of Tinubu

‘A wicked lie’ — Awolowo Dosunmu denies saying there’s plot to get rid of Tinubu

September 07, 2022. 21:12

Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, executive director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, has debunked reports claiming she said there is a plot to get rid of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports had surfaced online that Awolowo Dosunmu, who is the daughter of late Obafemi Awolowo, had said there is a plot to get rid of Tinubu and install Kashim Shettima, his running mate, as president.

The reports also claimed that she said the plot would be executed immediately after the swearing-in, and that those behind it would take advantage of Tinubu’s “medical condition”.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Awolowo Dosunmu, who is also the chairperson, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, described the report as “false, mischievous and wicked”, adding that she had not spoken with any journalist on the candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

She, therefore, asked the public to disregard the report.

“I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so,” she said.

“I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria.”

Awolowo Dosunmu also appealed to Nigerians to help the country in every way they can to get through the trying times.



https://www.thecable.ng/a-wicked-lie-awolowo-dosunmu-denies-saying-theres-plot-to-get-rid-of-tinubu

