Abia: Methodist Church Women Pray For Good Leaders To Save The State (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC4jkA7FLgE

Group of church women spotted lying on the road in Umuahia praying to God for good leaders

A group of women said to be from Methodist Church Nigeria were spotted praying at the popular OPET junction in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, the women were wailing in prayer for God to send good leaders to save Abia State.

Facebook user, Victor Dickson who shared a video from the scene said the women were “pleading and uprooting every faulty foundation in Abia state.”

