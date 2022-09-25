About The High Rate Of Randy Men And Women Today

In the bible, there are several prophecies about some of the unpleasant things attached to the end time, which is right here in our own days. Some of them includes: “…(being)..unholy…without self control..lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.” (2 Timothy 3:2-4).

So, today, you see randy and very immoral people all around you. Men and women that can go any extent to satisfy their sexual urges (including molesting children). Men who have become dogs, staining themselves with irritating activities like masturbation, pornography, and so on. Even many women today (a gender that used to be synonymous with decency and modesty) are as sexually dirty as a pig in a pool of mud.

The reason for this is because many in our societies are under the yoke and influence of the evil devil. After the devil was thrown down to the earth, he started expressing himself in various ways, with the aim of ensuring humans will keep rebelling against God the Creator and be at enmity with Him.

The devil is referred to as the god of this age, and he is in charge of the high rate of immorality in our world today (because he is aware that your healthy but untamed sexual urge is a major way of making you sin against God).

Therefore, if you are a randy man or woman indulging in sinful activities like premarital sex, extramarital sex, pornography, masturbation, lesbianism, homosexuality, etc you are a slave to satan, and the wages of sin is death. If you die today, you are going to find yourself in a state of eternal torment.

What then is the solution? Get freedom! How? Through the life of God that is offered in Christ Jesus.

Jesus said “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life” (John 14:6). And bible established that it is only through Jesus you can get true freedom (John 8:36).

Jesus will not only deliver you from sin, but will also empower you to live above these sexual poisons by sending the Holy Ghost to you.

Listen to me. Don’t let anyone deceive you that it is difficult to live a life of purity and holiness. I’m a young person like many of you reading this right now. And by God’s grace, since many years ago till this time, it has been easy for me.

If you need more counselling, you can always reach out to me.

God bless you in Jesus Name. Amen.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/09/about-high-rate-of-randy-men-and-women.html?m=1

