Abuja Big Boys Converge For Colleague’s Late Father’s Burial Reception (Pics)

Money Rains As Family Holds Burial Reception In Honour Of 95-Year-Old Elder John Ekpa In Abuja

The family of late elder John Ekpa who passed on at the age of 95 on July 15 has held a reception in honour of their late patriarch.

The nonagenarian was laid to rest on August 19, 2022 at his home town.

At a reception held in his honour at Sandralia hotel Abuja on September 3, friends of the family came together to express gratitude for the long life and good health elder Ekpa enjoyed which saw him clock 95 years on earth.

The colourful event attracted dignitaries from across the country, including Her Excellency Mrs Patricia Ugokwe – wife of former Ambassador to Austria, Her Excellency Mrs Odubu, wife of former Deputy Governor Edo state, captains of industry, business executives and top entertainers.

There was also a rain of money as guests showered love on members of the bereaved family.

One of the sons of late John Ekpa, Capt. Daniel Ekpa (Rtd) has since expressed gratitude to all those who identified with the family at their period of grief.

He said, “I want to sincerely thank all those who identified with my family and showed us love before, during and after the burial of our father, late Elder John Ekpa.

“I am grateful to God to know that I am surrounded by good people who really care and truly love me. Like I say in my secret prayers to God, that everyone that participate in one way or the other in my father’s burial, they will grow old and exceed 95 years of age.

“God bless and replenish you in million folds, in Jesus name Amen”.

The late elder John Ekpa was a devout Christian who was known for selfless community service and living a life of sacrifice.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/family-holds-burial-reception-for-elder-john-ekpa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related