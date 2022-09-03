After 10 Years Of Prostituting To Repay Madam In Malaysia, Lady Returns To Nigeria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5K4HW_7OjY

After Spending 10 Yrs Prostituting To Repay Her Madam In Malaysia, Lady Returns To Nigeria (Photo, Video)

A lady has returned from Malaysia to Nigeria after spending 10years prostituting to repay her madam, to enlighten others against it, IGBERETV reports.

She said she spent 10 years sleeping with different men in Malaysia to pay her madam but only returned to Nigeria with her life.

She added that nobody should come and deceive you with I want to take you somewhere to school and you follow, because she was a victim of this and wanted others to learn from her story.



