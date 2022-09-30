Ahmad Lawan: APC Insists On Appealing Court Judgment

There is still uncertainty on the fate of Bashir Machina, the Yobe North Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, despite Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s concession of defeat and vowing not to appeal the judgment.

Recall that a High Court in Damaturu, Yobe State had recognized Mr Machina as the bona fide candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District, ordering the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to include his name in their list.

But the Yobe State chapter of the APC, in a statement on Friday by its Chairman, Mohammed Gadaka, insisted that the Senate President remains the bona fide candidate for the district, as recognized by the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC.

Mr Gadaka disclosed that the state chapter of the party would appeal the judgement that recognised Mr Machina as the candidate for the party in the Senatorial district.

The statement read: “We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District election.

“However, we respectfully reject the decision of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to appeal the Federal High Court ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good governance.

“We have a duty to protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty-three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism – and commitment to making Nigeria work.”



