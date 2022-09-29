Akamu: A Week After They Got Married

A week after we got married.

During our honeymoon was when I realized that despite being a good cook, I couldn’t make a successful pap without spoiling it.

Its either my ‘akamu’ turns watery or develop seeds.

The first and second attempt was a total mess and I ended up secretly pouring them away, so that Nasa-my wife doesn’t find out i made tea instead of ‘akamu’.

I have several times mouthed my wife that I cook better than her, but if she had found out that I can’t make common pap, It would be a big shame.

That’s why I ended up dumping the first and second pap when I failed to make them well.

One faithful day, I decided to try again after watching few tutorial videos on how to make pap, on YouTube.

Nasa was in the bedroom when I went to the kitchen downstairs to boil water for pap.

“Babe, I’m coming.” I told her.

“Are you going out?” She asked but I lied that I was going to get something from the living room.

I sneaked quietly into the kitchen and melted my pap with cold water before putting water on my gas cooker- according to the tutorial videos i watched earIier online.

But even with four tutorial videos, I ended up making tea again instead of pap. I was disappointed and same time it was frustrating.

That was when I decided to swallow my pride and asked Nasa to teach me how to make pap witthout turning it to tea or brown wine, since YouTube videos failed me.

I confessed and told her everything. She came downstairs with me and saw the watery works of my hands.

I was totally embarrassed because she laughed at me for not knowing how to make ‘ordinary pap.’

“So after all the mouth you’ve been making, you ended up making wine. Dear husband.” she laughed again while her head fell on my shoulder.

I hissed.

“Praises Chukwu has turned akamu to wine.” She said again, and laughed profusely.

I frowned at her. This was what I’ve been avoiding, being laughed at for not knowing how to make something as common as pap.

After this, I realized that no matter how good you are in cooking meals, akamu will end up disgracing you one day.

© Praises Chukwu

Familyman



