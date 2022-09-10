Akwa Ibom Smart Airport Terminal Nears Completion (Pictures)

AKWA IBOM’S NEW SMART AIRPORT TERMINAL BUILDING, MRO NEARS COMPLETION

Governor Udom Emmanuel is changing the outlook and capacity of the Victor Attah International Airport from a mere aircraft landing bay to a world class airport that can handle International flights operations, cargo services and repairs/maintenance of all manners of aircraft.

This is in line with Mr Emmanuel’s promise to transform Akwa Ibom into one of the best aviation hubs of Africa.

The nearly completed terminal building is currently undergoing installation of mechanical and electrical components and looks set to meet the vision of the State Chief Executive. It comes with:

��A digital self check-in by a robot, (pre-planned before Covid-19) and a clinic.

��Five bridges, seven elevators, and four escalators which are pressure sensitive and only move when a passenger is detected.

��Special roofing that can last up to 200 years without changing its colour.

��Very high security architecture with access through fingerprint, digital pass or card pass.

��Four methods of fire prevention: fire extinguishers, fire water sprinkler system, fire detectors, FM 200 ie automated fire suppression system.

The terminal which is designed to accommodate one million passengers per year, occupies a total area of about 30,000 square meters.

Also nearly completed is the 1st ever Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul facility of the airport which is estimated to be 91% completed.

The airport also comes with a second runway and new aprons for all categories of aircrafts.

To handle the impending influx of massive traffic to the airport, Mr Udom Emmanuel is expanding the dual carriage Uyo – Airport Road, into an Eight-Lane Highway.

With Aviation Development as one of the fundamentals of his Eight Points Agenda, #MrUdomEmmanuel is silently exhibiting character and competence in fulfilling his campaign promises to the state.

#CompletionAgenda

#UdomLegacy

#AkwaIbomisWorking

#UdomEmmanuelisBest

Source SSA Media to the Governor- Finbarr

Note the airport road has also been expanded

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Seun

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related