All Schools In Lagos State To Begin The 2022/2023 Academic Year On September 5

ALL SCHOOLS IN LAGOS STATE TO BEGIN THE 2022/2023 ACADEMIC YEAR ON 5TH SEPTEMBER, 2022.

All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for First Term on *Monday 5th September, 2022* as stated in the 2022/2023 Harmonized Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

The academic calendar prioritizes standardized learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

Students and school based staff are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.

The academic calendar can be downloaded from www.oeqalagos.com.

For inquiries, email: support@oeqalagos.com

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni

Director General

Office of Education Quality Assurance

Lagos State.

3rd September, 2022.

https://lagostoday.com.ng/all-schools-in-lagos-state-to-begin-the-2022-2023-academic-year-on-5th-september-2022/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related