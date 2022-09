Most NGOs advert are just for formality sake. You keep applying in line of your field with well written cover letter yet the best you receive is automated acknowledgment mail. Stop giving yourself false hope if you don’t have an “insider” that can push your application. Infact the jobs are quickly hijacked by internal applicants. Dem take style corrupt joor!

