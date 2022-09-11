Anambra State Declares State Of Emergency On Illegal Structures And Shanties

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw4BNngdjyE[b]Anambra State Government Declares State Of Emergency on Illegal Structures and Shanties.

By Chinelo Ajulufo (ACTDA), 10th, September 2022(MOI).

Yesterday, the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Ven. Amaechi Okwuosa, reiterated the readiness of Anambra State Government to rid the State of shanties and illegal structures in other to get the city to a befitting status of a State Capital.

Ven. Okwuosa said this, during the demolition of shanties at Agu – Awka, close to the Anambra International Convention Center, Agu-Awka in Awka.

” We have zero torelance towards individuals taking laws into their hands to not only illegally occupy people’s lands but operate and carry out activities that are detrimental to the safekeeping of the State”.

“This piece of land between the International Convention Center, Agu-Awka and

Amansea(Awka North LGA) have patches of occupants who have veered into government and private owned lands to illegally occupy “.

Speaking further, the ACTDA Boss said that notices of vacation orders were issued to them in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

More so, the leaders of those illegal occupants were contacted to vacate the land but they termed it” business as usual “, hence the demolition.

“We are enforcing this control based on the fact that there is insecurity in the State”.

“We have a lot of criminal activities going on within this vicinity, ranging from property snatching, attempted kidnapping to car vandalism “

“We need to sanitize the Capital Territory and remove every known hiding place for hoodlums to ensure the safety of people and also make sure that nobody intrudes into people’s lands to create nuisance “.

Ven Okwuosa further warned those with the intent of illegally occupying any open space to desist from doing so because anyone found wanting, will be sanctioned.

The Authority went in the company of Men of Civil Defence, Anambra State Vigilante Services(AVS) and Men of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (Ocha Brigade).

The officer writes from Awka.

September 10th, 2022.

