APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu A Masquerade, I’ve No Rift With Him – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has downplayed claims of having a rift with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Tinubu said he bears no grudge against Abdullahi, stressing that they have come a long way.

He issued the clarification during his meeting with APC National Working Committee, NWC, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu said Abdullahi would help him actualize his presidential ambition.

He said, “To the rumour manufacturers, I read in some papers about a disagreement between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie.

“They didn’t know that we have come a long way. The big masquerade dance is not in the cage but in the market square.

“And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom, we were governors together, before God put us together on this project again.

“He is going to deliver as the Chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that.”

Tinubu said APC is determined to fulfill its dreams of developing Nigeria despite “jabs” from critics.

DAILY POST

