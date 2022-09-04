APC Members Burn Their Brooms, Join PDP In Kano As They Sing ‘Sai Mun Bata Wuta’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

APC Members Burn Their Brooms, Join PDP In Kano as they sing ‘Sai Mun Bata Wuta

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XThw8gd7HH4

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: