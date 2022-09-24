APC Mistakenly Names Chimaroke Nnamani As A Member Of Its Campaign Council

APC/Tinubu Campaign Council: Chimaroke Nnamani named in error — Onanuga

September 24, 2022

* Says the correct name is Ken Nnamani

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

The All Progressives Congress, APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council have admitted error in announcing former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani as a member of the council.

The person, who should have been listed is former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, a member of the council and one of the Spokesmen, Mr Bayo Onanuga, clarified in a chat with Vanguard

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District and a supporter of PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The senator’s name was number 350 on the 422-member campaign council and listed as a member of the local government directorate.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani had last month described the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strong politician but said he would vote for his own party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Lamenting the mix-up, Mr. Onanuga said the mistake could have arisen from the fact that Chimaroke shares a surname with Ken is also a prominent politician from Enugu.

“It is an error. It should be Ken Nnamani,” he said.

Before the clarification, an aide to Senator Chimaroke Nnamani said the announcement should be ignored.

“Chimaroke is a PDP Senator. He has a PDP re-election ticket. How can he be in Tinubu’s campaign council? Please, ignore it “



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/apc-tinubu-campaign-council-chimaroke-nnamani-named-in-error-onanuga/

Share this: Print